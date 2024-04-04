Vedanta stock up over 3% after board approves fundraising of ₹2,500 crore via debt securities
Vedanta said that the fundraise will take place through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, said the board at its meeting held earlier today
Shares of Vedanta Ltd were locked at over three per cent upper circuit to hit a fresh 52-week high mark of ₹312.50 on the BSE after the board approved that the company will raise nearly ₹2,500 crore through debt securities. The fundraise will take place through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, said the board at its meeting held earlier today.