Vedanta gets CCI's nod to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

The Competition Commission of India has approved Vedanta Limited's acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Limited following a corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

“The Proposed Combination envisages acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) by Vedanta Limited (Acquirer) pursuant to a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC),” the Commission said in a release on Tuesday, October 14.

Vedanta Group secured the winning bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) with an offer of ₹17,000 crore, beating the Adani Group, news agency PTI reported on September 5, citing people aware of the development.

The bid amount translates to JAL's net present value of ₹12,505 crore, the report said.

The bids from Vedanta and Adani Groups came as lenders of JAL carried out a challenge process for the company's sale under the IBC, with multiple bidders participating. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) held a meeting on September 5 to oversee this challenge process.

Ultimately, only the Adani and Vedanta Group submitted firm bids; Vedanta's final bid of ₹17,000 crore, corresponding to an NPV (net present value) of ₹12,505 crore, was successful, surpassing Adani Group, the report said.

