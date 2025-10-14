Subscribe

Vedanta gets CCI's nod to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

The Competition Commission of India has given the green light for Vedanta Limited to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Limited as part of a corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Riya R Alex
Published14 Oct 2025, 07:25 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India has approved Vedanta Limited's acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Limited following a corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

“The Proposed Combination envisages acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) by Vedanta Limited (Acquirer) pursuant to a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC),” the Commission said in a release on Tuesday, October 14.

Vedanta Group secured the winning bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) with an offer of 17,000 crore, beating the Adani Group, news agency PTI reported on September 5, citing people aware of the development.

The bid amount translates to JAL's net present value of 12,505 crore, the report said.

The bids from Vedanta and Adani Groups came as lenders of JAL carried out a challenge process for the company's sale under the IBC, with multiple bidders participating. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) held a meeting on September 5 to oversee this challenge process.

Ultimately, only the Adani and Vedanta Group submitted firm bids; Vedanta's final bid of 17,000 crore, corresponding to an NPV (net present value) of 12,505 crore, was successful, surpassing Adani Group, the report said.

Financial creditors have claimed 57,185 crore as unpaid dues. The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) leads the list of claimants after acquiring stressed JAL loans from a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India.

 
 
