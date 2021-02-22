Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vedanta: GR Arun Kumar resigns as director and CFO
A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai

Vedanta: GR Arun Kumar resigns as director and CFO

1 min read . 07:02 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The company will announce the effective date of relieving of Kumar and details of the successor in due course, Vedanta said
  • On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 5.87% higher at 202 apiece

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said G R Arun Kumar has resigned as the whole-time director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said G R Arun Kumar has resigned as the whole-time director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

The company will announce the effective date of relieving of Kumar and details of the successor in due course, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company will announce the effective date of relieving of Kumar and details of the successor in due course, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The board has taken note of the resignation of GR Arun Kumar from the post of Whole-Time Director & Chief Financial Officer of the company to pursue career outside of the Group," Vedanta said.

Kumar has made "invaluable contribution towards the company's growth and its transformation journey during his tenure of close to eight years," it added.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

Vedanta is a leading producer of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and power.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 5.87% higher at 202 apiece.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.