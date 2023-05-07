Vedanta group entity trims promoter stake silently

Vedanta group entity trims promoter stake silently2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Vedanta Netherlands Investments BV, the promoter group entity, cut its stake in Vedanta Ltd to 0.13% as of 31 March from 1.71% as of December-end, resulting in a decline in promoter group stake to 68.11% from 69.69% at the end of the December quarter.
NEW DELHI : A promoter group entity of Vedanta Ltd cut its stake in the company during the March quarter without reporting the change to the stock exchanges, prompting concerns about inadequate disclosures.
