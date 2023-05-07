Vedanta group entity trims promoter stake silently

However, in a note to its clients, Japanese broker Nomura observed that Vedanta group may have sold 1.6% of its stake in the company in the open market for around $200 million. In the report, Nomura observed that the holding companies of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) paid all the debt maturing in April and as a result, reduced the Holdco entities’ debt by nearly $1 billion. “We believe the funding sources for the aforementioned VRL debt repayments came from dividends received of ~$600 million (after withholding tax), brand fees of ~$300 million and ~1.6% Vedanta Ltd stake sale around end-March in the open market for ~$200 million," the note said.