Vedanta plans TN unit upkeep

NEW DELHI : The Vedanta Group, led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has invited expressions of interest from vendors to support plant restart activities ahead of a crucial Supreme Court decision on the future of its Thoothukudi Sterlite Copper Plant in August.

“We have initiated upkeep and maintenance activities at the facility as allowed by the Supreme Court vide its order dated May 4, 2023, in coordination with district authorities. The final hearing is scheduled in August," the company said in a statement.

“We also recognize that the Sterlite Copper plant following its closure for over five years requires significant restoration efforts. As an industry leader with global technology and standards, procurement and deployment of materials and resources necessary for restoration and restart of the plant can be a time-consuming process, spanning several months. In that context, while we await the final judgment, expression of interest (EOI) is floated to ensure the best partners are identified as a part of our preparatory measures for resource planning," it added.

The broad scope of the work includes safety assessments, audit and repair of the structure and buildings, overhauling and refurbishing the plant and machinery, and commissioning the plant to maximize capacity. The Tamil Nadu facility was the largest copper producer in India, ensuring its position as a net exporter of the metal. That changed after the plant was closed in 2018 due to the protests by locals, alleging possible health hazards. Subsequently, 13 people died in police firing as the protests led to a violent confrontation with the authorities.

In June 2022, Vedanta initiated a process to gauge interest from potential buyers for the acquisition of the Thoothukudi Sterlite Copper Plant, which had an annual production capacity of 400,000 tonnes. It had been a significant contributor to the exchequer, generating ₹2,500 crore revenue, accounting for 12% of the Tuticorin port’s earnings, and holding a market share of 95% for sulphuric acid. It directly employed 5,000 people and supported 25,000 jobs indirectly through its value chain. However, Vedanta decided to abandon its sale plans.

Vedanta reported ₹1,45,404 crore in revenue in FY23, up 10.8% from ₹1,31,192 crore in FY22. However, higher operating expenses resulted in net profit falling to ₹14,506 crore from ₹23,709 crore.