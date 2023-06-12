Vedanta plans TN unit upkeep

Vedanta plans TN unit upkeep1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 11:27 PM IST
The broad scope of the work includes safety assessments, audit and repair of the structure and buildings, overhauling and refurbishing the plant and machinery, and commissioning the plant to maximize capacity
NEW DELHI : The Vedanta Group, led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has invited expressions of interest from vendors to support plant restart activities ahead of a crucial Supreme Court decision on the future of its Thoothukudi Sterlite Copper Plant in August.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×