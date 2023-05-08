Vedanta Group’s promoters get pledged shares worth ₹70,444 crore released2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Vedanta has reduced debt by $3 billion since it announced in February 2022 its intention to accelerate deleveraging and reduce its debt by $4 billion within 3 years. Vedanta has thereby achieved 75% of its committed reduction in just 14 months
MUMBAI : Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group’s promoters get pledged shares worth ₹70,444 crore released - one of the largest ever pledged releases in the listed space - after repaying loans worth $800 million to Standard Chartered Bank.
