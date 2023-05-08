Home/ Companies / News/  Vedanta Group’s promoters get pledged shares worth 70,444 crore released
Vedanta Group’s promoters get pledged shares worth 70,444 crore released

2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:53 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao
Vedanta Resources said in March that the company is confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023. (Reuters)Premium
Vedanta has reduced debt by $3 billion since it announced in February 2022 its intention to accelerate deleveraging and reduce its debt by $4 billion within 3 years. Vedanta has thereby achieved 75% of its committed reduction in just 14 months

MUMBAI : Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group’s promoters get pledged shares worth 70,444 crore released - one of the largest ever pledged releases in the listed space - after repaying loans worth $800 million to Standard Chartered Bank. 

Vedanta Resources (VRL), the parent company of Vedanta, which has managed to pay off three facilities that were taken from Standard Chartered Bank in London and Hong Kong. These facilities, worth $400 million, $250 million, and $150 million, were raised by group companies Twin Star Holdings, Vedanta Netherlands Investments, and Vedanta Resources, with VRL and its subsidiaries acting as guarantors. The shares of its subsidiaries were earlier pledged for these facilities, but the company has managed to release them by repaying the loans in full. 

The facility agreement executed with Madison Pacific Trust Limited acting as facility agent on behalf of the finance parties. 

Last month Anil Agarwal said his Vedanta group had ample cash flow to service all its debt repayment obligations and that it aims to become a "net zero debt company" in 2-3 years. 

Agarwal said questions over Vedanta's debt servicing ability are "absolutely irrelevant" as the group will make USD 9 billion of profits next year on revenue of USD 30 billion, which would be sufficient to meet all obligations. 

In April, Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources Ltd, the parent company of Vedanta Ltd had paid off all maturing loans and bonds due in April, reducing its gross debt by an additional $1 billion. 

“Vedanta has now reduced debt by $3 billion since it announced in February 2022 its intention to accelerate deleveraging and reduce its debt by $4 billion within 3 years. Vedanta has thereby achieved 75% of its committed reduction in just 14 months," the company said in a statement. 

Vedanta Resources said in March that the company is confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023. 

