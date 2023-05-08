Vedanta Group’s promoters get pledged shares worth 70,444 crore released

Vedanta Resources (VRL), the parent company of Vedanta, which has managed to pay off three facilities that were taken from Standard Chartered Bank in London and Hong Kong. These facilities, worth $400 million, $250 million, and $150 million, were raised by group companies Twin Star Holdings, Vedanta Netherlands Investments, and Vedanta Resources, with VRL and its subsidiaries acting as guarantors. The shares of its subsidiaries were earlier pledged for these facilities, but the company has managed to release them by repaying the loans in full.