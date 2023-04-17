Vedanta inks pact with 20 Korean firms to set up electronics manufacturing hub in India1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 03:32 PM IST
- Vedanta said the electronics hub has the capacity to attract more than 150 companies and can generate more than 100 thousand direct and indirect jobs in the future
Vedanta Group is teaming up with 20 South Korean firms to establish an electronics manufacturing hub in India, the company announced at the Korea Biz-Trade Show 2023 event on Monday.
