Vedanta Group is teaming up with 20 South Korean firms to establish an electronics manufacturing hub in India, the company announced at the Korea Biz-Trade Show 2023 event on Monday.

The Indian firm, which is also setting up a semiconductor plant in Gujarat in a joint venture (JV) with Foxconn, said over 50 firms are seeking partnerships with the company.

“More than 50 companies have shown their interest in partnering with us and we are pleased to announce that we have signed MoUs with 20 Korean companies engaged in the electronics manufacturing value chain," said Akarsh Hebbar, global managing director of Vedanta’s semiconductor and display business.

Vedanta's greenfield display fab, led by its subsidiary Avanstrate Inc which makes special glass used in LCD panels and has manufacturing operations in South Korea and Taiwan, will be part of the proposed hub.

This follows a December MoU signing between Vedanta and 30 Japanese firms during a roadshow in Japan. The company's display manufacturing business is expanding its offerings to include wafer glass, ultra-thin glass, and glasses for AR/VR.

Hebbar said that the electronics hub has the capacity to attract more than 150 companies and can generate more than 100 thousand direct and indirect jobs in the future.

India is becoming a popular destination for electronics manufacturing, with its semiconductor component market revenue share projected to grow at a 19% CAGR to reach $300 billion in 2026, up from $119 billion in 2021. In December 2021, the Indian government approved a ₹76,000 crore production-linked incentive scheme to attract global semiconductor and display manufacturers.

Besides Vedanta-Foxconn JV, International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC), a joint venture between UAE’s Next Orbit Ventures and Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, is also working to set up fab units in Karnataka.