Vedanta Jharsuguda supplies first rake consignment of fly ash to cement industry

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, dispatched its first rake consignment of 4,000 tonne of fly ash from Jharsuguda plant to one of the plants of Holcim India – ACC Cement, Chaibasa Cement Works, to produce low-carbon cement.
This initiative is a part of Vedanta Jharsuguda’s waste-to-wealth imperatives and ensures gainful utilisation of an industrial by-product such as fly ash in circular economy avenues, the company said in a statement.
Fly ash is a by-product of thermal power generation using coal, which caters to electricity requirement of Vedanta’s aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda. The inherent properties of fly ash can be utilised for improving product quality, conserving energy, water, and other valuable resources, and reducing the industry's carbon footprint.
Also, being voluminous in nature, fly ash comes with significant cost and energy advantages as well.
In cement manufacturing, every tonne of fly ash used can help save 700-800 kg of carbon emissions, 4.2 million KJ of energy, and 341 litres of water.
“Our endeavours to reduce, reuse and recycle our industrial by-products is rooted in our business ethos of Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge…At Vedanta Jharsuguda, we use high-quality coal which results in better quality fly-ash, and we are delighted to be ACC Cement’s supplier of choice in this regard," said Sunil Gupta, CEO, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda.
Vedanta has been supplying fly ash to many cement manufacturers around its operations in Jharsuguda. In FY22, Vedanta Jharsuguda supplied 190,000 tonne of fly ash to various cement plants in its vicinity and 60,000 tonne to local brick manufacturing MSMEs. The company has also entered a long-term partnership with the National Highways Authority of India for building greener roads with fly ash.
