Vedanta leads surge in dollar loans to fund local buyouts

Vedanta, the London-based commodity conglomerate controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, raised a $1.75 billion facility in August to finance a plan to take its Indian unit private, and is in talks with banks for a further $600 million. As a result, Indian borrowers are set to get at least $2.6 billion of dollar event-driven loans this quarter, making this the most active since the first three months of 2019, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.