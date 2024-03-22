Vedanta plans a demerger; banks are thinking of debt
Summary
- SBI Caps will evaluate plan before consortium meet. Concerns include impact on debt division, uncertainty on loan servicing entity post-split, and potential displeasure if debt is in a weak-performing entity.
Mumbai: Lenders to Vedanta Ltd are concerned about the lack of clarity on how their debt will be split among the various business units following the mining behemoth’s proposed demerger, said two bankers aware of the discussions. The lenders’ consortium, whose clearance is required for the merger to go through, is yet to schedule a meeting to decide on the matter.