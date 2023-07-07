Vedanta Limited adds semiconductors and display glass ventures to its portfolio

NEW DELHI : Vedanta Limited, India’s natural resources and technology conglomerate, announced the addition of Semiconductor and Display Glass ventures to its diversified portfolio, the company said in a statement here today.

“We believe that semiconductors and display fab are at the core of any electronics ecosystem. This will also spawn the creation of multiple ancillary industries and opportunities both downstream and upstream, creating jobs and will be a GDP multiplier," said Akarsh Hebbar, Global MD, Vedanta’s Semiconductor and Display Business.

The company had earlier said that it will be called volcan investment, which is a holding company wholly owned by the Agarwal family trust that is not listed on the bourses.

The company will leverage its expertise in large-scale manufacturing and operational excellence and partner with the best global companies to drive the two businesses, they said in the statement.

India imports 100% of their requirements for Semiconductor and Displays

Currently, India imports 100 per cent of their requirements for Semiconductor and Displays. Vedanta Limited’s twin ventures will provide added momentum to the Government’s goal of Atmanirbharta in electronics. This represents a large growth opportunity for India where the semiconductor market stood at $ 24 bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach $ 80 bn by 2026. The display panel market is estimated to be worth $ 7 billion and is expected to grow to $ 15 billion by 2025.

The acquisition will be effected by way of a share transfer at face value of Twin Star Technologies Limited’s (TSTL) Semiconductor and Display SPVs, the company said. TSTL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volcan Investments Limited, the ultimate holding company of Vedanta Limited.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has also been signed by the respective SPVs in September 2022 with the Government of Gujarat. This MoU has been signed to set up the semiconductor and display fans in the Dholera City of Gujarat.

The board of the company, in approving this acquisition, believes that India is in a sweet spot to capitalize as the world looks to diversify critical supply chains in semiconductors and display fab. The country’s economy can benefit from the tremendous opportunity these shifting global dynamics provide, they added.

Made in India semiconductors and display glass will facilitate affordable electronics - smartphones, laptops, televisions, and electric vehicles for all Indians. Speaking on this development, CEO of Vedanta’s Semiconductor business, David Reed said, “I believe that India can become the next semiconductor hub for the world. It has all the ingredients for success."

The company, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, has an existing presence in the LCD glass substrate business through its subsidiary Avanstrate Inc. which is a pioneering top global manufacturer of LCD glass substrates. They are therefore in a strong position to leverage the experience and expertise in its glass business to its new presence in the Display ecosystem in Japan, Korea and Taiwan.