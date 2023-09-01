After Adani, OCCRP targets Vedanta, says company lobbied to weaken environmental laws during COVID-19 pandemic1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Vedanta's oil business, Cairn India, also successfully lobbied to have public hearings scrapped for exploratory drilling in oil blocks it won in government auctions, the report said.
Vedanta ran a ‘covert’ lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in an article on Thursday.
