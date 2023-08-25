Plan to list other businesses: Vedanta chief1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd has primary interests in multiple natural resources businesses, which include aluminium, zinc-lead-silver, oil and gas, copper, iron ore, steel, power, ferro alloys, nickel, glass and potentially chip making (semiconductor business).
New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal on Friday said that the company is considering separately listing all or some of its businesses.
