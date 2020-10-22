Vedanta Ltd to consider dividend payout on Saturday

The board of directors of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd will meet on Saturday to consider and approve its first interim dividend for FY21, the company informed stock exchanges on Thursday.

Mint reported on Wednesday that Anil Agarwal is considering alternative avenues to raise funds through his natural resources subsidiary companies in India to help pay off debt owed by its Singapore-listed parent Vedanta Resources Ltd. (VRL) after his bid to delist Vedanta Ltd from Indian stock exchanges failed. As a workaround to the failed delisting, VRL may consider dividend payouts and inter-corporate loans to shift surplus cash to the Singapore parent.

Earlier this week, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, announced an interim dividend payout of Rs9,000 crore, at Rs21.30 a share, or 1.065% of its face value. Vedanta holds a 64.92% stake in HZL.

VRL has debt of more than $6.7 billion (about Rs40,000 crore).

On Tuesday, overseas credit ratings agencies S&P Global and Moody’s placed VRL’s ratings under review for downgrade. “The review follows an increase in refinancing risk and significant funding needs at the holding company level, following Vedanta Resources’ failure to acquire the balance shareholding in key subsidiary Vedanta Ltd that would have improved access to group cash," said Kaustubh Chaubal, vice-president and senior credit officer, Moody’s.

Moody’s had said in August that if Vedanta had gone private, VRL would have paid off at least $2 billion of its outstanding debt and bring down its consolidated leverage to the 5-times mark. Instead, on Tuesday, Moody’s said with the failed delisting, VRL’s and Agarwal family firm Volcan Investment’s liquidity risk has increased with around $2.9 billion in debt maturities between April 2020 and March 2022, and annual interest payments of $470 million each year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via