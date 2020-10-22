Vedanta Ltd to consider dividend payout on Saturday

Moody’s had said in August that if Vedanta had gone private, VRL would have paid off at least $2 billion of its outstanding debt and bring down its consolidated leverage to the 5-times mark. Instead, on Tuesday, Moody’s said with the failed delisting, VRL’s and Agarwal family firm Volcan Investment’s liquidity risk has increased with around $2.9 billion in debt maturities between April 2020 and March 2022, and annual interest payments of $470 million each year.