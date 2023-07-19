Vedanta makes a fresh bid to sell steel biz ESL

In an interview with Business Standard in December, Anil Agarwal, when asked about the rumoured sale, said: “We have not arrived at a decision. In any business, I tell my CEOs (chief executive officers) that we have to be in the top three. We have to have a vision. Increase the capacity because we are in a beautiful state, Jharkhand, which is my home state. But it has to have world-class capacity and cannot be a small plant. We have a capacity of about 3 mt... we are contemplating. We have to take it to 15-20 mt. We are either in that business or we are not."