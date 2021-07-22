Vedanta may have to shell out more cash for Videocon

The second person said he is hopeful of better recovery as NCLAT will scrutinize the deal, adding even the regulator Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) may look into it. “That said, close to 2,000 employees of Videocon Group would face an uncertain future if it were sent to liquidation. It would be better if NCLAT orders a relook at the resolution plan and especially the cash component," the person said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}