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Vedanta tops bidding for Karlapat bauxite block with record 175% premium

Dipali Banka
2 min read7 Aug 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest producer with an annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.
Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest producer with an annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.(REUTERS)
Summary

The outcome of the Karlapat bauxite block auction is significant, as aluminium makers and new entrants alike compete to secure long-term access to the mineral amid an aggressive capacity expansion cycle.

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The race among India's biggest industrial groups to secure bauxite resources has intensified, with Vedanta’s BALCO emerging as the highest bidder for the Karlapat bauxite block in Odisha, one of the country's largest untapped deposits, according to people familiar with the matter.

The race among India's biggest industrial groups to secure bauxite resources has intensified, with Vedanta’s BALCO emerging as the highest bidder for the Karlapat bauxite block in Odisha, one of the country's largest untapped deposits, according to people familiar with the matter.

Located in Odisha's Kalahandi district, the Karlapat block spans more than 3,100 hectares and is estimated to hold over 200 million tonnes of bauxite. BALCO quoted a 175% auction premium to emerge as the highest bidder, marking the highest premium ever offered for a bauxite block auction in India, the people said, requesting anonymity because the details are not yet public.

Located in Odisha's Kalahandi district, the Karlapat block spans more than 3,100 hectares and is estimated to hold over 200 million tonnes of bauxite. BALCO quoted a 175% auction premium to emerge as the highest bidder, marking the highest premium ever offered for a bauxite block auction in India, the people said, requesting anonymity because the details are not yet public.

Vedanta did not immediately respond to Mint's queries.

The outcome of the auction is significant as aluminium makers and new entrants alike compete to lock in long-term access to the mineral amid an aggressive capacity expansion cycle.

The Karlapat block was among 11 mineral blocks auctioned by the state government on 29 May under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015. The block is the largest bauxite reserve on offer in the current auction, according to commodities intelligence firm BigMint.

The auction had drawn interest from several heavyweight conglomerates. Mint first reported on 17 July that Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta Aluminium, Naveen Jindal-backed PowerMech and state-run Coal India had purchased tender documents for the block for 5 lakh.

Also Read | Billionaires line up for Odisha's biggest untapped bauxite block

"Buying the tender document does not guarantee participation in the auction, but it does signal intent," said Dhruv Goel, chief executive officer of BigMint told Mint earlier.

The high auction premium for Karlapat reflects a broader shift underway in India's aluminium industry, where access to captive raw materials is becoming as important as adding smelting capacity and companies are racing to secure the ore.

Auction trends

The intensity of the bidding also mirrors recent auction trends. According to BigMint, 43 bauxite blocks have been auctioned across India between 2017 and 2026, with Odisha consistently recording some of the highest premiums. Winning bids have ranged from 72.25% to 126.76%, while marquee deposits such as Sijimali and Kutrumali were secured by Vedanta and the Adani Group, highlighting the premium companies are willing to pay for large, high-grade, long-life bauxite assets.

The aluminium sector has also attracted interest from a new player. The Adani Group, which plans to invest about $11.5 billion in a 2 million-tonnes-per-annum aluminium project in Odisha with International Holding Company (IHC), needs assured bauxite supplies to support its planned entry into the sector. Established producers Hindalco and Vedanta are also expanding capacity, making high-quality bauxite assets increasingly scarce and strategically valuable.

Demand for aluminium is expected to remain robust, driven by infrastructure, renewable energy, electric vehicles and aerospace, prompting producers to secure long-life mines before competition intensifies further.

Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest producer with an annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes, followed by Hindalco at 1.4 million tonnes and state-run National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) at 0.5 million tonnes. Adani's proposed project is expected to reshape the industry's competitive landscape over the coming years.

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Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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HomeCompaniesNewsVedanta tops bidding for Karlapat bauxite block with record 175% premium

Vedanta tops bidding for Karlapat bauxite block with record 175% premium

Dipali Banka
2 min read7 Aug 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest producer with an annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.
Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest producer with an annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.(REUTERS)
Summary

The outcome of the Karlapat bauxite block auction is significant, as aluminium makers and new entrants alike compete to secure long-term access to the mineral amid an aggressive capacity expansion cycle.

Gift this article

The race among India's biggest industrial groups to secure bauxite resources has intensified, with Vedanta’s BALCO emerging as the highest bidder for the Karlapat bauxite block in Odisha, one of the country's largest untapped deposits, according to people familiar with the matter.

The race among India's biggest industrial groups to secure bauxite resources has intensified, with Vedanta’s BALCO emerging as the highest bidder for the Karlapat bauxite block in Odisha, one of the country's largest untapped deposits, according to people familiar with the matter.

Located in Odisha's Kalahandi district, the Karlapat block spans more than 3,100 hectares and is estimated to hold over 200 million tonnes of bauxite. BALCO quoted a 175% auction premium to emerge as the highest bidder, marking the highest premium ever offered for a bauxite block auction in India, the people said, requesting anonymity because the details are not yet public.

Located in Odisha's Kalahandi district, the Karlapat block spans more than 3,100 hectares and is estimated to hold over 200 million tonnes of bauxite. BALCO quoted a 175% auction premium to emerge as the highest bidder, marking the highest premium ever offered for a bauxite block auction in India, the people said, requesting anonymity because the details are not yet public.

Vedanta did not immediately respond to Mint's queries.

The outcome of the auction is significant as aluminium makers and new entrants alike compete to lock in long-term access to the mineral amid an aggressive capacity expansion cycle.

The Karlapat block was among 11 mineral blocks auctioned by the state government on 29 May under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015. The block is the largest bauxite reserve on offer in the current auction, according to commodities intelligence firm BigMint.

The auction had drawn interest from several heavyweight conglomerates. Mint first reported on 17 July that Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta Aluminium, Naveen Jindal-backed PowerMech and state-run Coal India had purchased tender documents for the block for 5 lakh.

Also Read | Billionaires line up for Odisha's biggest untapped bauxite block

"Buying the tender document does not guarantee participation in the auction, but it does signal intent," said Dhruv Goel, chief executive officer of BigMint told Mint earlier.

The high auction premium for Karlapat reflects a broader shift underway in India's aluminium industry, where access to captive raw materials is becoming as important as adding smelting capacity and companies are racing to secure the ore.

Auction trends

The intensity of the bidding also mirrors recent auction trends. According to BigMint, 43 bauxite blocks have been auctioned across India between 2017 and 2026, with Odisha consistently recording some of the highest premiums. Winning bids have ranged from 72.25% to 126.76%, while marquee deposits such as Sijimali and Kutrumali were secured by Vedanta and the Adani Group, highlighting the premium companies are willing to pay for large, high-grade, long-life bauxite assets.

The aluminium sector has also attracted interest from a new player. The Adani Group, which plans to invest about $11.5 billion in a 2 million-tonnes-per-annum aluminium project in Odisha with International Holding Company (IHC), needs assured bauxite supplies to support its planned entry into the sector. Established producers Hindalco and Vedanta are also expanding capacity, making high-quality bauxite assets increasingly scarce and strategically valuable.

Demand for aluminium is expected to remain robust, driven by infrastructure, renewable energy, electric vehicles and aerospace, prompting producers to secure long-life mines before competition intensifies further.

Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest producer with an annual capacity of 2.5 million tonnes, followed by Hindalco at 1.4 million tonnes and state-run National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) at 0.5 million tonnes. Adani's proposed project is expected to reshape the industry's competitive landscape over the coming years.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsVedanta tops bidding for Karlapat bauxite block with record 175% premium
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