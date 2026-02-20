Mumbai: Ahead of its upcoming demerger into five separately listed companies, Vedanta Ltd is in a race against time to shore up production levels at its oil and gas business that has declined each of the past 10 years.
Vedanta’s race against time to stabilize oil and gas output ahead of its mega demerger
SummaryVedanta is focused on boosting its oil and gas output ahead of its upcoming demerger into five independent companies. The business has faced declining production levels, prompting investments and strategies to stabilize output before it operates independently as Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd.
Mumbai: Ahead of its upcoming demerger into five separately listed companies, Vedanta Ltd is in a race against time to shore up production levels at its oil and gas business that has declined each of the past 10 years.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More