Vedanta’s race against time to stabilize oil and gas output ahead of its mega demerger

To be sure, falling production at ageing blocks is a problem endemic to the oil and gas sector, with peers like Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) facing similar challenges. But the problem takes centre stage at Vedanta as the business is about to demerge into a standalone company and it will no longer have the comfort of being part of a conglomerate with businesses such as aluminium and zinc that are flush with cash as commodity prices look up.