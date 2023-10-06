Vedanta open to revising proposal to delay payments on miner’s dollar bonds: Report
With Vedanta facing roughly $2 billion worth of debt maturing next year, the mining giant is looking to raise funds.
After debt holders pushed back on initial terms, Vedanta Resources Ltd has told investors that they are open to revising a proposal to delay payments on the miner’s dollar bonds, Bloomberg quoted the firm's representatives as saying on 6 October.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message