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Setback for Vedanta as Orissa HC rejects old bauxite supply pact

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
3 min read1 Oct 2026, 06:39 PM IST
The division bench held that Vedanta could not rely on agreements that had been terminated and had become unworkable following the changes in mining law.
The division bench held that Vedanta could not rely on agreements that had been terminated and had become unworkable following the changes in mining law.
Summary

The ruling could sharply raise the cost of bauxite for Vedanta’s aluminium business, putting pressure on a key cost advantage for one of India’s largest producers of the metal.

Gift this article

In a setback to Vedanta Ltd, the Orissa High Court on Thursday dismissed the conglomerate’s plea seeking enforcement of a 2004 agreement with the Odisha Mining Corp (OMC) for supply of 150 million tonnes of bauxite at prices linked to production costs and royalty.

In a setback to Vedanta Ltd, the Orissa High Court on Thursday dismissed the conglomerate’s plea seeking enforcement of a 2004 agreement with the Odisha Mining Corp (OMC) for supply of 150 million tonnes of bauxite at prices linked to production costs and royalty.

The ruling could sharply raise the cost of bauxite for Vedanta’s aluminium business, putting pressure on a key cost advantage for one of India’s largest producers of the metal.

The ruling could sharply raise the cost of bauxite for Vedanta’s aluminium business, putting pressure on a key cost advantage for one of India’s largest producers of the metal.

The division bench of the court held that Vedanta could not rely on agreements that had been terminated and had become unworkable following changes in mining law. The petition was filed by undivided Vedanta Ltd. in 2023.

Also Read | Vedanta's demerger report card: Who gained, who lagged since listing?

The ruling is significant as bauxite is the key raw material for Vedanta's Lanjigarh refinery, which supplies alumina to its aluminium smelters. Vedanta had argued that it had made large investments in Odisha based on an assurance from the state government that it would receive long-term bauxite supplies at a stable price.

Vedanta said it had invested more than 6,000 crore in setting up its Lanjigarh alumina refinery and had to initially source bauxite from outside because supplies from the proposed mines did not begin. This led to losses of more than 3,000 crore, it told the court.

Under the 2004 agreement, OMC had agreed to supply 150 million tonnes of bauxite to Vedanta with pricing linked to the cost of production and a royalty component.

Dispute over bauxite pricing

Vedanta later sought to retain this pricing framework under the state’s 2018 Long Term Linkage (LTL) policy, under which the floor price for auctions was linked to the cost of production plus a 50% margin.

The dispute arose after Odisha changed the pricing mechanism following a 2019 amendment to Rule 45 of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules. The state directed OMC to use the Average Sale Price method to determine the floor price for bauxite sold through national e-auctions.

Vedanta challenged the move, arguing that the rule was meant for mine auctions and not for commercial sale of already-mined bauxite. The company said the change had substantially increased its raw material cost.

The court rejected the argument, noting that OMC had terminated the earlier joint-venture agreements in September 2015 following changes to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. Vedanta did not challenge the termination at the time, and it had therefore attained finality, the court said.

Also Read | Vedanta Power to join Nifty 500 index: What it means for investors? Outlook

“The company is evaluating the order and the legal recourse available to it. The order does not impact the supply of bauxite to Vedanta Aluminium,” a company spokesperson said in an email response.

OMC did not immediately respond to Mint’s queries.

The court has allowed OMC to take further action in accordance with law, including raising demands based on the Average Sale Price methodology. It also vacated interim orders that had protected Vedanta during the proceedings.

Record bid adds to raw-material concerns

The ruling comes as Vedanta’s Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd (BALCO) has emerged as the highest bidder for the Karlapat bauxite block in Odisha, offering a 175% auction premium. The bid was the highest premium offered for a bauxite block auction in India, Mint reported on 7 August.

“The aluminium producer currently has no operational bauxite mines and has won the Karlapat block at a record premium, which could increase its raw-material costs,” said Suman Kumar, AVP, metals & mining, Phillip Capital India Pvt. Ltd.. “The prolonged legal dispute also risks straining Vedanta’s long-standing relationship with OMC.”

“The real concern for Vedanta is that the Court has rejected its attempt to rely upon the old contractual arrangement and has permitted OMC to take consequential steps for recovery of the differential amounts," said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner KS Legal & Associates.

Also Read | Vedanta wins Odisha bauxite block auction, bid at record 175% premium

"The Supreme Court challenge is therefore important, but I would say that Vedanta’s case is not straightforward. The biggest difficulty is the termination of the JV agreements by OMC in September 2015. The Court has placed considerable emphasis on the fact that Vedanta was aware of the termination, did not challenge it at that stage and thereafter participated in the subsequent LTL arrangement, “ said Chandwani.

This gives OMC a strong argument that Vedanta accepted the changed legal and commercial framework and cannot, after several years, seek to revive an arrangement which had already been brought to an end. In my opinion, this is the weakest aspect of Vedanta’s case, Chandwani added.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSetback for Vedanta as Orissa HC rejects old bauxite supply pact

Setback for Vedanta as Orissa HC rejects old bauxite supply pact

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
3 min read1 Oct 2026, 06:39 PM IST
The division bench held that Vedanta could not rely on agreements that had been terminated and had become unworkable following the changes in mining law.
The division bench held that Vedanta could not rely on agreements that had been terminated and had become unworkable following the changes in mining law.
Summary

The ruling could sharply raise the cost of bauxite for Vedanta’s aluminium business, putting pressure on a key cost advantage for one of India’s largest producers of the metal.

Gift this article

In a setback to Vedanta Ltd, the Orissa High Court on Thursday dismissed the conglomerate’s plea seeking enforcement of a 2004 agreement with the Odisha Mining Corp (OMC) for supply of 150 million tonnes of bauxite at prices linked to production costs and royalty.

In a setback to Vedanta Ltd, the Orissa High Court on Thursday dismissed the conglomerate’s plea seeking enforcement of a 2004 agreement with the Odisha Mining Corp (OMC) for supply of 150 million tonnes of bauxite at prices linked to production costs and royalty.

The ruling could sharply raise the cost of bauxite for Vedanta’s aluminium business, putting pressure on a key cost advantage for one of India’s largest producers of the metal.

The ruling could sharply raise the cost of bauxite for Vedanta’s aluminium business, putting pressure on a key cost advantage for one of India’s largest producers of the metal.

The division bench of the court held that Vedanta could not rely on agreements that had been terminated and had become unworkable following changes in mining law. The petition was filed by undivided Vedanta Ltd. in 2023.

Also Read | Vedanta's demerger report card: Who gained, who lagged since listing?

The ruling is significant as bauxite is the key raw material for Vedanta's Lanjigarh refinery, which supplies alumina to its aluminium smelters. Vedanta had argued that it had made large investments in Odisha based on an assurance from the state government that it would receive long-term bauxite supplies at a stable price.

Vedanta said it had invested more than 6,000 crore in setting up its Lanjigarh alumina refinery and had to initially source bauxite from outside because supplies from the proposed mines did not begin. This led to losses of more than 3,000 crore, it told the court.

Under the 2004 agreement, OMC had agreed to supply 150 million tonnes of bauxite to Vedanta with pricing linked to the cost of production and a royalty component.

Dispute over bauxite pricing

Vedanta later sought to retain this pricing framework under the state’s 2018 Long Term Linkage (LTL) policy, under which the floor price for auctions was linked to the cost of production plus a 50% margin.

The dispute arose after Odisha changed the pricing mechanism following a 2019 amendment to Rule 45 of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules. The state directed OMC to use the Average Sale Price method to determine the floor price for bauxite sold through national e-auctions.

Vedanta challenged the move, arguing that the rule was meant for mine auctions and not for commercial sale of already-mined bauxite. The company said the change had substantially increased its raw material cost.

The court rejected the argument, noting that OMC had terminated the earlier joint-venture agreements in September 2015 following changes to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. Vedanta did not challenge the termination at the time, and it had therefore attained finality, the court said.

Also Read | Vedanta Power to join Nifty 500 index: What it means for investors? Outlook

“The company is evaluating the order and the legal recourse available to it. The order does not impact the supply of bauxite to Vedanta Aluminium,” a company spokesperson said in an email response.

OMC did not immediately respond to Mint’s queries.

The court has allowed OMC to take further action in accordance with law, including raising demands based on the Average Sale Price methodology. It also vacated interim orders that had protected Vedanta during the proceedings.

Record bid adds to raw-material concerns

The ruling comes as Vedanta’s Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd (BALCO) has emerged as the highest bidder for the Karlapat bauxite block in Odisha, offering a 175% auction premium. The bid was the highest premium offered for a bauxite block auction in India, Mint reported on 7 August.

“The aluminium producer currently has no operational bauxite mines and has won the Karlapat block at a record premium, which could increase its raw-material costs,” said Suman Kumar, AVP, metals & mining, Phillip Capital India Pvt. Ltd.. “The prolonged legal dispute also risks straining Vedanta’s long-standing relationship with OMC.”

“The real concern for Vedanta is that the Court has rejected its attempt to rely upon the old contractual arrangement and has permitted OMC to take consequential steps for recovery of the differential amounts," said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner KS Legal & Associates.

Also Read | Vedanta wins Odisha bauxite block auction, bid at record 175% premium

"The Supreme Court challenge is therefore important, but I would say that Vedanta’s case is not straightforward. The biggest difficulty is the termination of the JV agreements by OMC in September 2015. The Court has placed considerable emphasis on the fact that Vedanta was aware of the termination, did not challenge it at that stage and thereafter participated in the subsequent LTL arrangement, “ said Chandwani.

This gives OMC a strong argument that Vedanta accepted the changed legal and commercial framework and cannot, after several years, seek to revive an arrangement which had already been brought to an end. In my opinion, this is the weakest aspect of Vedanta’s case, Chandwani added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSetback for Vedanta as Orissa HC rejects old bauxite supply pact
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