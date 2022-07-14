Vedanta partners IIT Madras incubated start-up for AI based safety technologies

T-Pulse offers centralised and scalable technology stack designed for plug-and-play deployment. Engineered for risk minimisation and mitigation through actionable insights, T-Pulse has witnessed proliferated deployment across major caution intensive workplaces such as construction, petrochemicals, logistics, power, metals, mining, pharmaceuticals, and fabrication yard. In deployment across Vedanta facilities, it has been instrumental in augmenting compliance by enabling effective responses in environments ranging from onshore drilling to Zinc manufacturing.