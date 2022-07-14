Vedanta partners IIT Madras incubated start-up for AI based safety technologies

The collaboration is in line with Vedanta's commitment to zero harm by implementing AI-enabled safety monitoring of workplaces which is a key initiative in its digital transformation roadmap.
NEW DELHI: Metal and oil and gas producer Vedanta has teamed up with Detect Technologies, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, to implement safety incident detection by deploying T-Pulse HSSE Monitoring System, based on artificial intelligence (AI), across all its business units.
The collaboration is in line with Vedanta group’s commitment to zero harm by implementing AI enabled safety monitoring of workplaces which is a key initiative in its digital transformation roadmap.
Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, “This partnership will further augment Vedanta’s capabilities on technology led safety enablement. Detect Technologies' AI and computer vision solutions will help us enhance our digital safety monitoring across all business units."
The solution will utilise and detect Vedanta’s infrastructure for relaying and analysing feeds and dashboard reporting. The module will be implemented to identify unsafe acts and conditions.
T-Pulse offers centralised and scalable technology stack designed for plug-and-play deployment. Engineered for risk minimisation and mitigation through actionable insights, T-Pulse has witnessed proliferated deployment across major caution intensive workplaces such as construction, petrochemicals, logistics, power, metals, mining, pharmaceuticals, and fabrication yard. In deployment across Vedanta facilities, it has been instrumental in augmenting compliance by enabling effective responses in environments ranging from onshore drilling to Zinc manufacturing.
Detect Technologies is an IIT Madras incubated start-up and the winner of Vedanta SPARK 1.O initiative. It offers SaaS based solutions primed at re-engineering and automating industrial processes to achieve 100% safety compliance and zero downtime of assets.
Vedanta Spark is a global corporate innovation, accelerator and ventures program which aims to enable start-ups that leverage transformative and sustainable technologies to create large-scale impact in partnership with group companies of Vedanta.
Last month, Vedanta rolled out SPARK 2.O accelerator program for startups, with focus on driving sustainable digital transformation in the natural resources sector.