MUMBAI : Vedanta Resources, a diversified natural resources major has said it has partnered with the Indian government to celebrate the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat at the Dubai Expo 2020. The six-month-long celebration commences on 1 October.

“My message is to invest in India. The time is now. In the next 25 years, India will be the growth engine of the global economy, like China was in previous decades," said Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman, Vedanta, adding that not only is India a large market, but also has tremendous human resource capital.

"UAE and India share a rich cultural and business heritage. Both countries have a lot to share and offer each other. A strong partnership will bring new vigor in making Asia a global business hub and lead the world economy in the 21st century," added Agarwal.

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the resurgent India marching to becoming a $5 trillion economy. At the expo, Vedanta will be showcasing India's opportunities in the sustainability and natural resources sector, as well as bring to life growth opportunities through self-reliance.

The added focus will be on harnessing the trade links between India and the UAE by reinforcing economic visions and complementing human resources to enhance the robust and promising partnership between the two countries.

The India Pavilion will see participation from a number of Indian states who will be displaying their culture, tradition and business opportunities along with the top corporate groups from India, and the public sector companies.

A large number of prominent government ministers, officials, and celebrities are set to visit India Pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host a number of cultural events.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.