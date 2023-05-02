Hello User
Vedanta pledges 1.91% shares of Hindustan Zinc, 94% of total holding now pledged

2 min read . 06:56 PM IST Livemint
A Sterlite unit bought a 26% stake in Hindustan Zinc from the government in 2006. The unit now owns 64.92% in Hindustan Zinc, while the government has a 29.54% stake. Photo: Mint

The latest 1.91 per cent pledge has been created in favour of Axis Trustee Services, the regulatory filing noted.

Vedanta has pledged an additional 8.05 crore shares or 1.91 per cent of its equity holding in Hindustan Zinc, according to its regulatory filing. With this, 94.29 per cent of Vedanta's 64.92 per cent stake is now pledged.

The latest 1.91 per cent pledge has been created in favour of Axis Trustee Services, the regulatory filing noted. While, majority or 56.87 per cent are pledged with the Union Bank of India.

Recently, Vedanta has pledged an additional 10 crore shares or 2.44 per cent of its equity holding in Hindustan Zinc

Nearly 94.29 per cent of Vedanta's 64.92 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc is now pledged.

Vedanta plans to use the proceeds of this for long-term working capital of the borrower and fees, costs and expenses relating to the facility. The company has entered into a term loan agreement under which one of the security cover includes pledging shares of Hindustan Zinc.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal controlled Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc, entities have declared dividends worth 69,300 crore for financial year 2023.

Shares of Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) rose 0.25 per cent in Tuesday's trade to 315.30.

The stock of HZL rose 16.52 per cent in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock rose 0.62 per cent.

HZL, in which Vedanta holds a 64.92 per cent stake and has for long been unsuccessfully trying to buy back the residual government stake, is the largest and only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver in the country. It operates the world's largest underground zinc mining operation at its Rampura Agucha mine in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan.

The government, which has a 29.54 per cent stake in HZL, recently opposed to Hindustan Zinc's proposed $2.98 billion acquisition of zinc assets from Vedanta Ltd as the Rajasthan-based company has long been a cash cow for oil-to-metals conglomerate, squeezing out rich dividends.

 

 

 

