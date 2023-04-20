Home / Companies / News /  Vedanta pledges additional 2.4% shares of Hindustan Zinc, 91% of total holding now pledged
Vedanta has pledged an additional 10 crore shares or 2.44 per cent of its equity holding in Hindustan Zinc, according to  its regulatory filing. With this, 91 per cent of Vedanta's 64.92 per cent stake is now pledged.

The latest 2.44 per cent pledge has been created in favour of Axis Trustee Services, the regulatory filing noted. While, majority or 56.87 per cent  are pledged with the Union Bank of India. 

Nearly 59.31 per cent of Vedanta's 64.92 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc is now pledged.

Vedanta plans to use the proceeds of this for general business purposes including repayment of existing debt, capital expenditures and operating expenses. The company has entered into a term loan agreement under which one of the security cover includes pledging shares of Hindustan Zinc.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal controlled Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc, entities have declared dividends worth 69,300 crore for financial year 2023.

Shares of Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) rose 1 per cent in Thursday's trade ahead of the company's March quarter earnings on Friday, 21 April. Most analysts expect HZL to report up to 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit for the fourth quarter on flattish sales.

The script was trading 1 per cent higher at 327.70 per share during late noon deals. The stock of HZL rose 2.92 per cent in the last one week and 16.52 per cent in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock rose 0.62 per cent.

HZL, in which Vedanta holds a 64.92 per cent stake and has for long been unsuccessfully trying to buy back the residual government stake, is the largest and only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver in the country. It operates the world's largest underground zinc mining operation at its Rampura Agucha mine in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan.

The government, which has a 29.54 per cent stake in HZL, recently opposed to Hindustan Zinc's proposed $2.98 billion acquisition of zinc assets from Vedanta Ltd as the Rajasthan-based company has long been a cash cow for oil-to-metals conglomerate, squeezing out rich dividends.

