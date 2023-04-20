Vedanta pledges additional 2.4% shares of Hindustan Zinc, 91% of total holding now pledged2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:13 PM IST
- The latest 2.44 per cent pledge has been created in favour of Axis Trustee Services, the regulatory filing noted.
Vedanta has pledged an additional 10 crore shares or 2.44 per cent of its equity holding in Hindustan Zinc, according to its regulatory filing. With this, 91 per cent of Vedanta's 64.92 per cent stake is now pledged.
