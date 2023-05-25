Vedanta Ltd. has pledged 13.94 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity on May 22 in favour of Axis Trustee Services Ltd, according to exchange filings.

Anil Agarwal led Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc. With this recent announcement, Vedanta Ltd. has pledged nearly all of its holdings in Hindustan Zinc.

The company had pledged 10.32 crore or 2.44 per cent of its share holding in favour of Axis Trustee Services last month taking the total pledged stake in Hindustan Zinc to 91 percent.

It had also pledged another 18.4 crore shares or 1.91 per cent of its equity holding in Hindustan Zinc thus 94.29 per cent of Vedanta's 64.92 per cent stake is now pledged.

The recent pledge comes just ahead of the maturity of the company's junk-rated bonds worth $500 million.

Earlier this week, Vedanta declared a dividend of ₹18.5 per share, which was the first interim dividend for the company in the financial year 2024. The dividend will be 1850 per cent on the face value of ₹1 per share and amounts to a total of ₹6,877 crore. The record date for the payment of dividend to the equity shareholders has been fixed on May 30, 2023.

Based on the current shareholding pattern, the company's parent, Vedanta Resources will get ₹4,683 crore or $564 million as payout.

In fiscal year 2022-23, Vedanta had declared five interim dividends. Overall, the company declared a total dividend of ₹101.50 per share in FY23.