Vedanta pledges another 3.3% holding in Hindustan Zinc, almost entire stake pledged1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc. With this recent announcement, Vedanta Ltd. has pledged nearly all of its holdings in Hindustan Zinc
Vedanta Ltd. has pledged 13.94 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity on May 22 in favour of Axis Trustee Services Ltd, according to exchange filings.
