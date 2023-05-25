Home/ Companies / News/  Vedanta pledges another 3.3% holding in Hindustan Zinc, almost entire stake pledged
Back

Vedanta Ltd. has pledged 13.94 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity on May 22 in favour of Axis Trustee Services Ltd, according to exchange filings.

Anil Agarwal led Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc. With this recent announcement, Vedanta Ltd. has pledged nearly all of its holdings in Hindustan Zinc.

The company had pledged 10.32 crore or 2.44 per cent of its share holding in favour of Axis Trustee Services last month taking the total pledged stake in Hindustan Zinc to 91 percent.

It had also pledged another 18.4 crore shares or 1.91 per cent of its equity holding in Hindustan Zinc thus 94.29 per cent of Vedanta's 64.92 per cent stake is now pledged.

The recent pledge comes just ahead of the maturity of the company's junk-rated bonds worth $500 million.

Earlier this week, Vedanta declared a dividend of 18.5 per share, which was the first interim dividend for the company in the financial year 2024. The dividend will be 1850 per cent on the face value of 1 per share and amounts to a total of 6,877 crore. The record date for the payment of dividend to the equity shareholders has been fixed on May 30, 2023.

Based on the current shareholding pattern, the company's parent, Vedanta Resources will get 4,683 crore or $564 million as payout.

In fiscal year 2022-23, Vedanta had declared five interim dividends. Overall, the company declared a total dividend of 101.50 per share in FY23.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout