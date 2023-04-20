Vedanta pledges more Hindustan Zinc stake for loan3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc intends to use the loan for capital expenditure, debt repayment, and operational expenses, according to a regulatory filing
MUMBAI : Billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd, the promoter of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, has pledged 2.44% more shares of the latter as collateral to avail a term loan of ₹1,500 crore. With this, the portion of HZL stake pledged by Vedanta has risen to 91.35% or about 59.3% of the company’s overall shares.
