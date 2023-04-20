Vedanta pledges more Hindustan Zinc stake for loan

Vedanta is the Indian unit of Vedanta Resources Ltd, which has operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium, and power in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. Before the latest 2.44% stake pledge, Vedanta had pledged 1% (of HZL’s stake) or 42.3 million shares in HZL on 5 December 2022, and on 23 May 2022. Vedanta, as promoter, had pledged 50.1% or 2.1 billion of HZL shares. Before that, in March 2021, the company had pledged 5.77% or 243.6 million shares in HZL.

