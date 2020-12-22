OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vedanta pledges to move towards carbon-neutrality
A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Vedanta pledges to move towards carbon-neutrality

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 07:11 PM IST PTI

The mission is to take the country to net zero emission goal through specific emission measures, including the promotion of renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, water-efficient processes and green mobility, Vedanta said

NEW DELHI : Vedanta on Tuesday said it has signed a declaration on climate change by pledging to move towards carbon neutrality at the Second India CEO Forum on Climate Change.

The mission is to take the country to net zero emission goal through specific emission measures, including the promotion of renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, water-efficient processes and green mobility, the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also addressed the CEO Forum on Climate Change.

Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, "We as a company remain fully supportive of the government initiative to work towards a net zero emission goal and are committed to minimise our carbon footprint."

He added that Vedanta has a philosophy of 'Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge'. "We are well on course to substantially de-carbonise our operations over the next."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout