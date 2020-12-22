Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vedanta pledges to move towards carbon-neutrality
A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai.

Vedanta pledges to move towards carbon-neutrality

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST PTI

The mission is to take the country to net zero emission goal through specific emission measures, including the promotion of renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, water-efficient processes and green mobility, Vedanta said

NEW DELHI : Vedanta on Tuesday said it has signed a declaration on climate change by pledging to move towards carbon neutrality at the Second India CEO Forum on Climate Change.

Vedanta on Tuesday said it has signed a declaration on climate change by pledging to move towards carbon neutrality at the Second India CEO Forum on Climate Change.

The mission is to take the country to net zero emission goal through specific emission measures, including the promotion of renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, water-efficient processes and green mobility, the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The mission is to take the country to net zero emission goal through specific emission measures, including the promotion of renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, water-efficient processes and green mobility, the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also addressed the CEO Forum on Climate Change.

Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, "We as a company remain fully supportive of the government initiative to work towards a net zero emission goal and are committed to minimise our carbon footprint."

He added that Vedanta has a philosophy of 'Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge'. "We are well on course to substantially de-carbonise our operations over the next."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.