Vedanta posts over five-fold jump in profit

“Vedanta has set its sights on becoming a leader in terms of our ESG performance in the metals & mining sector, with a strong commitment towards achieving Net-Zero Carbon by 2050 or sooner, increasing workplace diversity, and a commitment to improve the quality of life of more than 100 million women & children," said Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, adding that these goals will translate into improved financial performance, de-risk the business and create opportunities in the emerging green economy for the company.