Vedanta has so many red flags, it will take people some time to digest: Viceroy's Perring
Nehal Chaliawala , Varun Sood , Satish John 8 min read 10 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Summary
Fraser Perring's critical report, which led to a 3.38% drop in Vedanta shares, says the group never fulfilled promises. Investors will need time to fully understand the implications of the findings, he says.
Fraser Perring, a British short-seller and founder of Viceroy Research, caused a stir in the markets with a critical report on Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd. The report, published during market hours, saw Vedanta shares tumble before they partially recouped their losses to end 3.38% lower than the previous day's close. In a telephonic interview from the UK with Mint's Varun Sood and Nehal Chaliawala, Perring said there is “more to come", adding that “there are so many red flags" that “it will take people some time to digest this".
