Mint: Over the last two years, short sellers have been shutting down, and regulators even frown upon them.

I am yet to find where the last regulator made things challenging. It happened during the Wirecard episode in Germany, with which we were also heavily involved. There are enough short sellers out there and where they still do damn good work, and our experience of regulators, particularly over the two and a half years, has been, if I'm being really honest, quite positive … we have assisted with investigations into fraudulent companies on three continents. Yes, they don't appreciate the work that we do to the level they should, but they have also been very respectful. They have quite clearly embraced reports, and you can see that out of the charges that were brought by the work.