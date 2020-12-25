Vedanta promoter buys 4.98% stake in Indian unit

Analysts, however, have questioned the group’s ability to raise the entire funding on its own, given its precarious finances. While BPCL’s dividend payments could cover the cost of debt of any acquisition, “the question we have is how would Vedanta Ltd (an Indian unit of Vedanta Resources) secure funding, given the worries on leverage at Vedanta and the parent," JPMorgan said in a report in November. Buying a 75% stake in BPCL (53% from the government and 22% through an open offer) will cost Vedanta ₹64,200- 97,600 crore depending on the price ( ₹395 to ₹600 per share), the report added.