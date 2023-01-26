Vedanta Q3 preview: EBITDA likely to drop on weaker commodity prices. Key factors here2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 08:31 PM IST
- In Q2 of FY23, Vedanta posted a 60.8% drop in consolidated net profit attributable to owners to ₹1,808 crore from ₹4,615 crore a year ago same quarter. However, consolidated revenue rose by 20% to ₹36,237 crore versus ₹30,048 crore in Q2 of FY22.
Indian multinational mining company, Vedanta is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY23 on Friday. The Anil Agarwal-backed company will also declare a fourth interim dividend for FY23 for which it has already fixed the record date. Vedanta's Q3 looks rather gloomy as weak commodity prices across segments are likely to impact overall earnings.
