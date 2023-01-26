According to ICICI Direct Q3 preview report, overall, in Q3FY23, base metal prices witnessed a mixed trend QoQ wherein lead and copper were up QoQ while zinc and aluminium witnessed a falling trend on a QoQ basis. On the other hand, on a YoY basis all major base metal prices were lower. During the quarter, average zinc prices on the LME were at $3009/tonne, down 10% YoY, 8% QoQ. During the quarter, average lead prices were at US$2104/tonne, down 10% YoY, but up 6% QoQ. For the quarter, average aluminium prices on LME were at $2335/tonne, down 15% YoY, and 1% QoQ. Average copper prices for the quarter on LME were at $8020/tonne, down 17% YoY but up 3% QoQ.

