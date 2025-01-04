Mining major Vedanta Limited's Zinc production in India dropped 2 per cent to 265,000 tonnes in the October to December quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 271,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing.

Vedanta Ltd shares closed 1.8 per cent higher at ₹457.90 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹449.80 at the previous market close. The company released the production data after market operating hours on Friday.

The company's total aluminium production for the quarter ended December 2024 rose 3 per cent year-on-year at 614,000 tonnes, compared to 599,000 tonnes in the same period a year ago.

Looking at a nine-month production overview of the company, total Aluminium production rose 3 per cent to 1,819,000 tonnes in the financial year 2024-25, compared to 1,772,000 tonnes in the previous year.

The company has two production plants, one in Jharsuguda and the other under the Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO), a subsidiary.

Zinc India Production The 2 per cent drop in Vedanta's Zinc India production was noted in the mined metal segment, compared year on year with the previous year. However, the company's total mined metals production rose 1 per cent to 784,000 tonnes in the December quarter, compared to 780,000 tones in the same quarter the previous year.

The company cited reasons of improved mined metal grade and mill recovery for the 9-month rise.