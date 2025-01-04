Vedanta's Zinc production for the October to December quarter dropped 2 per cent to 265,000 tonnes compared year-on-year with the same period previous fiscal. The company shares closed higher on Friday's market close.

Mining major Vedanta Limited's Zinc production in India dropped 2 per cent to 265,000 tonnes in the October to December quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 271,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing.

Vedanta Ltd shares closed 1.8 per cent higher at ₹457.90 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹449.80 at the previous market close. The company released the production data after market operating hours on Friday.

The company's total aluminium production for the quarter ended December 2024 rose 3 per cent year-on-year at 614,000 tonnes, compared to 599,000 tonnes in the same period a year ago.

Looking at a nine-month production overview of the company, total Aluminium production rose 3 per cent to 1,819,000 tonnes in the financial year 2024-25, compared to 1,772,000 tonnes in the previous year.

The company has two production plants, one in Jharsuguda and the other under the Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO), a subsidiary.

Zinc India Production The 2 per cent drop in Vedanta's Zinc India production was noted in the mined metal segment, compared year on year with the previous year. However, the company's total mined metals production rose 1 per cent to 784,000 tonnes in the December quarter, compared to 780,000 tonnes in the same quarter the previous year.

The company cited reasons for improved mined metal grade and mill recovery for the 9-month rise.

“Best-ever 9-month mined metal production driven by improved mined metal grades and mill recovery," said Vedanta in the exchange filing.

Other production segment The mining major's other production segments, like the Zince International business, witnessed a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in the December quarter.

The company is also producing oil and gas. The oil and gas gross production witnessed a 19 per cent fall in the October to December quarter. The salable iron ore segment gained 10 per cent YoY, while the sales declined 8 per cent.

Finished Steel production witnessed a 3 per cent drop to 329,000 tonnes, compared to 341,000 tonnes in the same quarter the previous year. The Power sales also plunged 21 per cent to 3.2 billion units, compared to nearly 4 billion units in the same quarter, a year ago, according to the exchange filing.