SC rebuke in Vedanta dispute exposes gaps in India’s fast-track arbitration push

India’s ambitions to establish itself as a global arbitration hub face persistent challenges due to prolonged state-driven litigation and institutional delays. Repeated Supreme Court criticism over extended challenges to enforcement orders, frequently driven by state entities, underscores the stark gap between India’s push for fast-track dispute resolution and its actual implementation.

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These systemic shortcomings were brought into sharp focus on Monday as the Supreme Court sharply criticised the Union government for prolonging a dispute involving a 22-year-old arbitral award in favour of mining major Vedanta Ltd, saying its approach was frustrating the enforcement of an arbitration decision.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manmohan dismissed the Centre’s appeal against a Delhi High Court order allowing Vedanta and Ravva Oil (Singapore) Pvt Ltd to enforce foreign arbitral awards in the Ravva oilfield dispute.

“You are frustrating an arbitral award like this at the stage of enforcement. We talk about arbitration, the seat and all this. Nobody will trust you,” the bench told the Centre’s counsel during the hearing.

The bench said it found no error, much less an error of law, in the Delhi High Court’s 1 July 2026 judgment. It observed that the high court had considered all relevant aspects of the matter and passed a correct order.

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The Supreme Court’s rebuke adds to its recurring criticism of prolonged challenges to arbitral awards and delays in their enforcement, particularly involving government entities.

Last week, the apex court asked the Law Commission to examine the framework for enforcing arbitral awards and recommend measures to expedite their execution. The direction came while hearing a separate dispute involving Royal Construction Company and National Projects Construction Corporation, in which parties were still litigating over enforcement more than 24 years after a 2002 arbitral award.

In May 2026, while dismissing a challenge by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation to an arbitral award in favour of Jabalpur Corridor Pvt Ltd, the Supreme Court observed that “the government’s role cannot be ignored” in undermining arbitration. It also said, “Arbitration in India has not failed; however, courts sometimes have failed arbitration in India.”

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The latest remarks come as India seeks to position itself as an international arbitration hub through legal and institutional reforms. Amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act in 2015, 2019 and 2020 sought to reduce court intervention and expedite proceedings. The government also established the India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC) in 2019 and provided for an Arbitration Council of India to grade arbitral institutions and promote professional standards.

However, the government told Parliament in February 2026 that the council was yet to be constituted. A parliamentary panel report in August 2026 also noted that the IIAC had handled only 17 cases in nearly three years, highlighting the gap between India's arbitration ambitions and institutional progress.

The Ravva dispute The dispute stems from a 1994 production-sharing contract between the government and a consortium comprising ONGC, Videocon Petroleum, Ravva Oil and Cairn Energy to develop the Ravva oilfield in the Krishna-Godavari basin. Cairn India, which later merged with Vedanta, was part of the consortium.

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The dispute centred on how payments towards ONGC’s historical costs should be accounted for while calculating the parties’ respective revenue shares from oil production. This came to be known as the ONGC Carry issue. The contract provided for arbitration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a partial award dated 12 October 2004, the tribunal ruled in favour of the companies on two of six issues and in favour of the government on the remaining four, leaving the quantification of the ONGC Carry issue to be determined later.

The government subsequently challenged the partial award before Malaysian courts, but it was ultimately upheld by the country's Federal Court in October 2011.

In July 2014, the government issued show-cause notices seeking $64 million from Vedanta and $35 million from Ravva Oil, threatening to recover the amounts from proceeds payable to the companies from oil sales. The companies returned to the tribunal to resolve the outstanding quantification issue. It delivered a final award on 26 October 2016, which was subsequently upheld by Malaysian courts, including the Federal Court in February 2019.

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Vedanta and Ravva Oil then approached the Delhi High Court, seeking enforcement of both awards in India. The Centre opposed their plea, but the high court rejected its objections and directed the release of bank guarantees furnished by the companies within eight weeks.

Mint’s queries to Vedanta and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

About the Author Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.