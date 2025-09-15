Vedanta is making a contrarian bet on renewable energy. Will it pay off?
Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 15 Sept 2025, 04:27 pm IST
Summary
While its peers Tata, Reliance and Adani play the backward-integration game, Vedanta is eyeing greener pastures such as round-the-clock power and technological advancements.
Mumbai: Vedanta Group, which houses India's leading aluminium and zinc production companies, is building a private energy business on a contrarian bet that providing round-the-clock green power and making technological advancements will yield higher margins than backward integration.
