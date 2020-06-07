Vedanta reports massive Q4 loss as it attempts to take company private

MUMBAI : Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd reported net loss of ₹12,083 crore in the March 2020 quarter, compared to profit of ₹3218 reported in the year-ago period. Vedanta is in the process of seeking the assent of its public shareholders to delist the company from Indian stock exchanges.

While revenue fell 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹19,513 crore for the quarter, the massive quarterly net loss is attributed to a write-off of ₹17,132 crore on impairment of assets in oil and gas, copper and iron ore businesses. For the quarter, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was down 26% quarter-on-quarter to ₹4,844 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 28%.

Revenue was also affected by lower commodity prices and further by the covid-19 pandemic, lower volumes at zinc, oil and gas, and steel business and lower power sales. EBITDA for Q4 FY20 was at ₹4,844 crore, lower by 26% sequentially, and lower by 23% y-o-y, primarily due to lower commodity prices.

For the full year FY20, the company reported net loss of ₹4743 crore, compared to net profit of ₹9698 crore in the previous year. The company’s domestic zinc mined metal production was 917 kilotonnes (kt), down 2% y-o-y while international operations’ production volume was 108 kt in FY20, up from 17kt in FY19.

Average gross production of oil and gas was 174 kboepd (kilo barrels of oil equivalent per day) for FY20, down 8% y-o-y. Aluminium was a bright spot for the company in FY20, with aluminium production at 1,904 kt and alumina production touching record levels at 1,811 kt, up 21% y-o-y. The company reached its highest annual steel production at 1.23 million tonnes for FY20, up 3% y-o-y, since taking over bankrupt Electrosteel Steels Ltd. Copper production is yet to restart.

Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, said in a press release: “The Covid pandemic has hit the world and us in the last quarter of the year. We have taken a pro-active approach to keep our assets and people safe while ensuring optimum operations during these difficult times."

On 12 May, Vedanta said its promoters planned to take it private and put an indicative offer price of ₹87.5 per share to buy shares of Vedanta Ltd held by public shareholders. Shareholders will get to cast their votes between 26 May and 24 June.

