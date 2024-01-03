Vedanta Resources' bond restructuring proposal sails through

Mumbai: Investors holding bonds of Vedanta Resources, the London-based parent of India’s Vedanta Ltd, overwhelmingly voted in favour of the company’s proposal to restructure its $3.8 billion outstanding notes hours before the Tuesday deadline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company secured over 95% votes in favour of restructuring each of its four series of bonds, much higher than the required threshold of 66.67%, said persons directly aware of the matter.

“A lot of activity happened on the last day. A lot of people were woken up and reminded to vote by the banks," one of the persons said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This favourable outcome can go a long way in helping the metals and mining major break its debt repayment cycle that saw the company run against deadlines to raise new capital every few months. Now, Vedanta Resources has no major debt repayment upcoming until 2026.

The company has called a meeting of investors on 4 January, where it will further discuss the plan ahead.

Vedanta Resources had sought investor approval for a liability management exercise that would involve making a partial upfront payment and then delaying by 29-52 months the maturity of three of its outstanding bond series—those maturing in January 2024, August 2024 and March 2025. The company also took consent for the bonds maturing in April 2026, although no changes were proposed to their profile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The restructuring aims to reduce the company’s immediate debt load and give it a longer repayment cycle. This is expected to help it better meet its obligations through its cash flows and a planned asset sale of some of its businesses, including ESL Steel Ltd, formerly known as Electrosteel Steels Ltd.

Vedanta is yet to respond to queries sent on the matter.

The company will be making an upfront payment of 53% for its $1 billion bonds due this month, extending the maturity for the remainder to January 2027. The coupon rate for this bond would remain the same at 13.875%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the $951 million in bonds maturing in August this year and $1.2 billion maturing in March 2025, upfront payments of 6% and 16% will be made, with the balance payable in three equal instalments between August 2027 and December 2028. The company will also increase the coupon rates for these bonds from 6.125% and 8.95%, respectively, to 13.875%.

To finance the upfront payments and consent fee to investors, Vedanta Resources borrowed $1.25 billion in term debt maturing in April 2026. The capital was raised from a clutch of private credit lenders including Cerberus Capital Management and Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

At 1007 am, shares of Vedanta were trading 0.43% lower at ₹257.05 on the National Stock Exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

