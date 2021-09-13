Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vedanta Resources Ltd reduces net debt by $300 million in first half of fiscal

Vedanta Resources Ltd reduces net debt by $300 million in first half of fiscal

Premium
Vedanta has said that with the entire debt repayment at Volcan, the pledge on all the equity shares of VRL has been released.
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Livemint

  • The company said it expects to further reduce its debt by $500 million in the second half

MUMBAI : Mining major Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) has reduced its net debt (including inter company loan and loan at Volcan) by $300 million in the first half of this fiscal and expects to further reduce its debt by $500 million in second half, the company said on Monday.

Mining major Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) has reduced its net debt (including inter company loan and loan at Volcan) by $300 million in the first half of this fiscal and expects to further reduce its debt by $500 million in second half, the company said on Monday.

"With entire debt repayment at Volcan, the pledge on all the equity shares of VRL has been released. We believe that strong operational performance from our world class asset base will strengthen our balance sheet and lead to investment grade credit metrics," the company said in a press statement

"With entire debt repayment at Volcan, the pledge on all the equity shares of VRL has been released. We believe that strong operational performance from our world class asset base will strengthen our balance sheet and lead to investment grade credit metrics," the company said in a press statement

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company added that in line with the Group’s commitment to decarbonizing its operations to achieve net zero targets, Vedanta Limited has constituted an ESG committee of the board.

It has also adopted a digital first approach and is undertaking various transformation projects to digitize operations and processes to further improve health, safety, environment compliances and risk management.

The company's scrip was trading at 306.20, up 1.46% on the BSE this morning.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Global tax deal will get tech firms to pay up more—but ...

Premium

Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty below 17,350; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

Bank retail loans exceed lending to industry for first time

Premium

How cigarette smoke is inspiring covid-19 drug research

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!