Vedanta Resources makes upfront payment of $779 million to bondholders under restructuring exercise
‘Vedanta Resources has successfully made an upfront payment of $779 million in cash on February 7 to bondholders to redeem a portion of the bonds, and extend their maturities,’ the company, promoted by billionaire Anil Agarwal, said
NEW DELHI : Metals and mining giant Vedanta Resources Ltd on Friday said it has made an upfront payment of $779 million to its bondholders and completed repayments as part of the debt restructuring exercise.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message