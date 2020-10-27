Vedanta Resources may struggle to meet cash needs in March 2021 quarter: Moody's

Earlier this month, Vedanta’s voluntary delisting bid failed after it could not get the minimum number of bids required from its minority shareholders to take it private. If Vedanta had completed the delisting process, it would have given the company complete control of its cash-rich subsidiaries, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) and Cairn India Holdings Ltd, to send funds upstream through dividend payments and corporate loans. Mint reported last week that VRL was exploring the option of taking on inter-corporate loans from its subsidiaries to tide over its cash needs, a move that may not go down well with its minority investors.