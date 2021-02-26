This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vedanta Resources raises $1.2 bn ahead of open offer for Indian listed unit
2 min read.09:52 PM ISTPTI
The company is looking to buy as many as 37.17 crore or 10% of its India unit, at ₹160 per share. At that price, the total consideration of the deal would be about ₹5,948 crore ($814 million)
NEW DELHI :
Vedanta Resources on Friday said it has raised $1.2 billion in a bond offering that saw strong investor interest.
The 8.95% bonds due for March 2025 "will be guaranteed by the company and two wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of the company, namely Twin Star Holding Ltd and Welter Trading Limited," it said in a statement.
At the same time, the strong demand enabled the company to tighten pricing by 42.5 basis points during the book-building process, they said.
Having failed in its attempt to delist its Indian subsidiary Vedanta Ltd, parent firm Vedanta Resources last month announced an open offer to buy up to 10% of its shares.
Vedanta's shares on Friday closed at ₹206.90 apiece on the BSE, down 0.5% over the previous day's closing.
In October last year, Vedanta Resources had failed to garner the required number of shares to delist its Indian arm at the offer price of ₹87.5 apiece.
Thereafter, promoters had increased their stake from 50.14% to 55.04% through block deals totalling ₹2,959 crore.
At the time of raising its stake in December 2020, Vedanta Resources had said the move was aimed at simplifying the group structure.
"This is in line with our stated strategic priority for simplifying the group structure to align the group's capital and operational structures, streamline the process of servicing the Group's financing obligations and improve a range of important credit metrics," it had said.
The simplification process, which has been underway for several years, has involved mergers of group companies and may involve other share acquisitions in accordance with applicable law, the company had said.