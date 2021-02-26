Photo: Reuters

Vedanta Resources raises $1.2 bn ahead of open offer for Indian listed unit

The company is looking to buy as many as 37.17 crore or 10% of its India unit, at ₹160 per share. At that price, the total consideration of the deal would be about ₹5,948 crore ($814 million)