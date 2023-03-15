Vedanta Resources repays $250 million in loans

Mumbai: Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources on Wednesday said that it has fully repaid $250 million in loans it had taken from Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Vedanta Resources, parent of Vedanta Ltd, repaid $150 million borrowed from Barclays Bank and $100 million borrowed from Standard Chartered Bank, according to an exchange filing.

Encumbrances on Vedanta shares have been released following the loan repayment.

Shares of Vedanta ended 0.36% higher at 280.40 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. The stock had touched a high of ₹284.90 apiece during the day.

The company clarified that two earlier disclosures made in relation to facility agreements entered into with various parties for availing a total facility amount of $250 million have now been repaid and encumbrances on shares released.

The first disclosure was made pursuant to a facility agreement dated 8 September 2022 with Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited, while the second disclosure was made pursuant to a facility agreement dated 16 June 2022 with Deutsche Bank AG (Singapore) and Barclays Bank PLC. Twin Star Holding Limited, Vedanta Resources Limited, and Welter Trading Limited were parties to both agreements.

Vedanta had earlier said that it has enough means to meet debt repayment liabilities in the coming quarters as it looked to assuage investor concerns around its financial position.

The mining giant said it has pre-paid all of its debt that was due for repayment till March this year, deleveraging by $2 billion in the past 11 months. The company added that it was confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023.

Moody's Investors Service downgraded Vedanta Resources Ltd's (VRL) corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3 last week due to rising refinancing risks in large debt maturities. Moody's also downgraded Vedanta Resources and its subsidiary Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc's senior unsecured bonds to Caa2 from Caa1.

The Caa rating signifies poor standing and a very high credit risk for obligations. The modifier 1 means the obligation ranks in the higher end of its generic rating.