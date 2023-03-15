Vedanta Resources repays $250 million in loans

Vedanta Resources repays $250 million in loans2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:00 PM IST
- has pre-paid all of its debt that was due for repayment till March this year, deleveraging by $2 billion in the past 11 months. The company added that it was confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023
Mumbai: Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources on Wednesday said that it has fully repaid $250 million in loans it had taken from Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.
