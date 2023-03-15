Vedanta Resources repays $250 mn to Barclays, StanChart

Vedanta Resources repays $250 mn to Barclays, StanChart2 min read . 11:20 PM IST
MUMBAI :Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources on Wednesday said it has fully repaid $250 million in loans availed from Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.
Vedanta Resources repaid $150 million to Barclays Bank and $100 million to Standard Chartered Bank, according to an exchange filing. It said encumbrances on Vedanta shares have been released following the loan repayment.
Shares of Vedanta closed 0.36% higher at 280.4 apiece on the NSE, after touching the day’s high of ₹284.9 apiece.
Vedanta has issued a statement clarifying that two earlier disclosures made in relation to facility agreements entered into with various parties for availing a total facility amount of $250 million have now been repaid and the encumbrances have been released. The first disclosure was made pursuant to a facility agreement dated 8 September 2022 with Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Ltd, while the second disclosure was made pursuant to a facility agreement dated 16 June 2022 with Deutsche Bank AG (Singapore) and Barclays Bank PLC. Twin Star Holding Ltd, Vedanta Resources Ltd, and Welter Trading Ltd were parties to both agreements.
Vedanta had earlier said it has enough means to meet debt repayment liabilities in the coming quarters as it looked to assuage investor concerns around its financial position.
The mining giant said it has prepaid all of its debt that was due for repayment till March this year, deleveraging by $2 billion in the past 11 months.
Further, it is confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June.
Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the corporate family rating of Vedanta Resources to Caa1 from B3 last week due to rising refinancing risks in large debt maturities.
Moody’s also downgraded Vedanta Resources and its subsidiary Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc’s senior unsecured bonds to Caa2 from Caa1.
The Caa rating signifies poor standing and a very high credit risk for obligations. The modifier 1 means the obligation ranks in the higher end of its generic rating.