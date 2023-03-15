Vedanta Resources repays $250 mn to Barclays, StanChart

Vedanta has issued a statement clarifying that two earlier disclosures made in relation to facility agreements entered into with various parties for availing a total facility amount of $250 million have now been repaid and the encumbrances have been released. The first disclosure was made pursuant to a facility agreement dated 8 September 2022 with Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Ltd, while the second disclosure was made pursuant to a facility agreement dated 16 June 2022 with Deutsche Bank AG (Singapore) and Barclays Bank PLC. Twin Star Holding Ltd, Vedanta Resources Ltd, and Welter Trading Ltd were parties to both agreements.